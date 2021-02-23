SESSER — Olen Howard Page, age 92, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2021, at his home in Sesser, Illinois, where he lived most of his life. He was born on July 26, 1928, to Raleigh and Edith (Hill) Page. On February 15, 1949, Olen married Alberta Roberson and later had one daughter, Signa (Page) Miller.

Olen was the epitome of the greatest generation. At age 17, displaying the type of honorable selflessness that would characterize his life, Olen hitchhiked the roughly 100 miles from Sesser to St. Louis so that he could join the military. After enlisting in the Marines, he joined the 82nd Airborne and served courageously as a ground trooper in the Korean conflict. After Olen completed his military service, he began a career as a correctional officer at the Marion Federal Prison until his retirement. After retirement from the prison, Olen worked for the U.S. Marshalls office as a guard at the Benton, Illinois Federal Courthouse.

Olen was a tireless worker, and his idea of relaxing and recharging was to work. He loved being outside and his meticulous nature was a perfect fit for his hobbies of gardening and carpentry. Olen's gardens looked like a work of art and there was not so much as a blade of grass out of place or errant leaf lying anywhere in Olen's well-manicured lawn. He loved watching his grandsons race on Saturday nights and truly cherished spending time with friends and family above all else. His friends and family will remember his signature wave that he used when greeting someone or passing someone on the road. He was as good of man as God ever made and will be remembered as such.