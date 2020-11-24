HERRIN — On Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, Oliver Liefer, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at the age of 84 at Herrin Hospital, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

He was born the oldest of 4 children on Aug. 2, 1936, in Red Bud, Illinois to Oliver H. Liefer and Ida M. (Kopp) Liefer.

He grew up on a farm south of Red Bud near Horse Creek where he loved to ride horses and hunt. His love of hunting and training bird dogs extended throughout his life.

Ollie was a proud U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1959 to 1963.

Ollie had worked for Arch Minerals Corp. at both the Streamline and Captain mines. After retiring from the mines, and taking a few years off, he started working part-time for Southern Illinois Orthopedic Center in Herrin, until officially retiring in April of this year.

Ollie was a faithful member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel church in Herrin where he was a Eucharistic Minister. He was a 45 year member of the Knights of Columbus #3790 in Chester.