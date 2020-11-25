CARBONDALE — Olliebelle Ridley, age 95 of Carbondale, formerly of Murphysboro, went home to her heavenly Father surrounded by her family on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro.

She was born July 16, 1925, in Carrier Mills, the daughter of John and Dimple (Rains) Warfield. She married Kenneth Ridley on Nov. 6, 1943, in San Diego, California. He preceded her in death on July 21, 2004.

Olliebelle is survived by her children, Brenda (Bill) Rendleman of Mount Vernon, Linda (Mel) Bickel of Collinsville, and Cindy (Steve) Brady of Bella Vista, Arkansas; grandchildren, Troy Rendleman, Todd Rendleman, Richard (Sondra) Bickel, Amanda (Evan) Bickel-Ross, Laura (Paul) Kocum, Chad (Marissa) Brady, Justin (Phillip) Brady-Joyner, Tyler (Kirstian) Brady; 12 great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Bickel, Samantha Bickel, Jordan Wingo, Taylor Wingo, Sophia Bickel, Michaela Kocum, Brady Kocum, Sean Kocum, Elijah Brady, Hannah Brady, Kellen Brady and Nolan Brady; brother, Jimmy Warfield of Salem; brother-in-law, Royal Alvey of Belleville; other relatives and loving friends, Cecil and Frances Choate, friends at Liberty Estates, and many others.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter, Angela Bickel-Rust; step mother, Leonora Warfield; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Alvey and Jean Warfield.