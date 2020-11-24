CARBONDALE — Olliebelle Ridley, age 95 of Carbondale, formerly of Murphysboro, went home to her heavenly Father surrounded by her family on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro.
She was born July 16, 1925, in Carrier Mills, the daughter of John and Dimple (Rains) Warfield. She married Kenneth Ridley on Nov. 6, 1943, in San Diego, California. He preceded her in death on July 21, 2004.
Olliebelle is survived by her children, Brenda (Bill) Rendleman of Mount Vernon, Linda (Mel) Bickel of Collinsville, and Cindy (Steve) Brady of Bella Vista, Arkansas; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Jimmy Warfield of Salem; brother-in-law, Royal Alvey of Belleville; other relatives and loving friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter, Angela Bickel-Rust; step mother, Leonora Warfield; sister-in-law, Dorothy Alvey.
Olliebelle was a member of the Eastern Star and the Hi Neighbors square dancing club. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Murphysboro. She had a strong faith and she loved her family and friends.
Graveside funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Rev. Danny Motta officiating. Interment will immediately follow.
Memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church in Murphysboro. Envelopes will be available at the cemetery and the Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Anna.
TO VIEW THE OBITUARY AND LEAVE ONLINE CONDOLENCES FOR THE FAMILY, VISIT; www.rendlemanhilemanfh.com
RENDLEMAN & HILEMAN FUNERAL HOME IN ANNA IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.