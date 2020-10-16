CYPRESS — Opal Eastwood, 99, a resident of Cypress, passed away at 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Parkway Manor in Marion.

Opal was born Nov. 27, 1920, in Johnson County Illinois. She was the daughter of William Anderson Tate and Ivo (Stewart) Tate.

On March 25, 1941, Opal was united in marriage to Dallas R. “Deacon” Eastwood in Charleston, Missouri. He preceded her in death Jan. 24, 1989.

Opal is survived by her children, Steve Eastwood of Carterville, and Vicki Eastwood of Cypress; granddaughters, Stephanie (Alex) Eastwood of Columbus, Ohio, and Lisa (Kevin) Smith of Marion; great-grandchildren, Brayden Eastwood, Orion (Laci) Smith, and Cayenne (Bob) Tanner; a daughter-in-law, Barbara Eastwood of Marion; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Opal was preceded in death by a son, Gary Eastwood; a grandson, Nick Eastwood; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Eastwood; a sister, Marie Little; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Lee (Helen) Tate, Russell (Gladys) Tate, and Bill (Doris) Tate.

Opal attended Cypress High School, which was a three-year high school, and graduated from Dongola High School.

She was a homemaker.