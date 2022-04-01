 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orvil Followell

Orvil Followell

MURPHYSBORO — Orvil Followell, age 93, of Murphysboro, passed away on March 31, 2022, at 6:30 a.m. at his home.

Crain Funeral Home of Murphysboro has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com.

