Pamela Jean Arms
April 5, 1945 - March 26, 2021
MARION — Pamela Jean Arms, age 75, of Marion, passed away at 4:50 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Herrin Hospital.
Pamela was born in West Frankfort on April 5, 1945, the daughter of William Howard and Geraldine (Hartley) Rogers. She married Wendel Arms in West Frankfort on June 25, 1966. Together, they have shared fifty-four years of marriage. He survives in Marion.
Mrs. Arms was a very active member of the First United Methodist Church in Marion, serving as church organist and Sunday School youth leader. She had also served as a past president for the United Methodist Women's Group.
Pamela served in different roles during her lifetime, including nurse, foster parent, and piano teacher. None more important than her most treasured roles of mother, grandmother and especially pastor's wife, which she graciously filled for more than 20 years. Known to many as "Mother Hen," she was a mother to many and friend to all. She will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved her.
Survivors include her husband, Wendel Arms of Marion; daughter, Joann Kay Ferris Arms St Pierre of Marion; son, Matt Arms and Jenna of Normal and her children Emma and Sarah; daughter, Melissa Kristen Arms and husband Todd Eric Van Dyke of Eureka, MO; grandchildren: Conor and Maya Van Dyke of Eureka, MO; three brothers: Larry and Barb Rogers of Bloomingdale, William and Teresa Rogers of Pawnee, John Rogers of Carbondale; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Marion. A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021 at Blue Funeral Home in Marion. Family and friends may also visit an hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday. Blue Funeral Home in Marion is assisting the family with final arrangements.
For those who prefer, memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Marion or the St. Francis Animal Shelter.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.