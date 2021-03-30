Pamela Jean Arms

April 5, 1945 - March 26, 2021

MARION — Pamela Jean Arms, age 75, of Marion, passed away at 4:50 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Herrin Hospital.

Pamela was born in West Frankfort on April 5, 1945, the daughter of William Howard and Geraldine (Hartley) Rogers. She married Wendel Arms in West Frankfort on June 25, 1966. Together, they have shared fifty-four years of marriage. He survives in Marion.

Mrs. Arms was a very active member of the First United Methodist Church in Marion, serving as church organist and Sunday School youth leader. She had also served as a past president for the United Methodist Women's Group.

Pamela served in different roles during her lifetime, including nurse, foster parent, and piano teacher. None more important than her most treasured roles of mother, grandmother and especially pastor's wife, which she graciously filled for more than 20 years. Known to many as "Mother Hen," she was a mother to many and friend to all. She will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved her.