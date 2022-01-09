Pamela Jo Skaggs

Dec. 12, 1958 - Dec. 26, 2021

FRANKLIN, TN — Pamela Jo Skaggs, 63 of Franklin, TN passed away peacefully on December 26, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.

Born in Johnston City, IL, she is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Frank Skaggs IV formerly of Ridgway, IL; her parents, William and Sandra Grant of Johnston City; children: Dustin Prather and Crystie Crites; step-children: Frank (Lorrie) Skaggs V and Lynnetta (Chris) Wilson; nine cherished grandchildren: Brock (Megan), Kylie (Bruno), Emma, Jacob, Brayden, Erika, Tyler, Danika, Ella; and two great-grandchildren: Atlas and Elijah; as well as her brother, Mike (Patty) Grant; sister-in-law, Rebecca (Edward) Drone; nieces: Teresa, Michelle, Meagan; and nephew Josh.

She was a graduate of Johnston City High School. She received her Bachelor of Science in Accounting & Finance from Southern Illinois University in 1992. Furthering her education, she earned her MBA from Belmont University in 2003, and her Master of Science in International Logistics from The Georgia Institute of Technology in 2008.

Pam loved to cook and learn, but her passion was travel. Her love of travel with her husband and studying abroad allowed her to see the wonders of all 50 states, Mexico, South America, Central America, Asia, Europe, and several islands in the Caribbean, with her favorite being Saint Thomas. She preferred not to visit the same place over and over. Her mantra was, "There is so much out there yet to be seen."

With her gentle demeanor, beautiful smile, and sparkling eyes, her passing has left an irreparable hole in the hearts of all who knew her.

A memorial service to celebrate her life for her Southern Illinois family and friends is scheduled for Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Kokopelli Golf Club, 1527 Champions Drive in Marion, IL. We would love for you to bring some memories to share.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, Gilda's Club (Nashville, TN), or Bridges Domestic Violence Center of Williamson County (Franklin, TN).

A second celebration of life will be held in Franklin, TN, in April.