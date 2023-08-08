Pansy Rosalie "Rose" Keller

May 13, 1939 - Aug. 5, 2023

ELKVILLE, IL - Pansy Rosalie "Rose" Keller, dear sweet mother, 84, of Elkville, passed away in the hands of a loved one at 3:50 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 at the Fairview Rehab and Healthcare in Du Quoin.

Rose was a wonderful mother, fan, and defender of her family. She was also a beautiful friend. Elkville baseball has never had a greater fan. She spent nearly all her life as a Hallidayboro resident. She touched the lives of many and left an impression on all. Rose was a member of the Hallidayboro United Methodist Church.

She was born May 13, 1939 in Hallidayboro, IL, the daughter of Milford Allen and Martha Kenosha (Biggs) Morgan.

She married James D. Keller on September 14, 1961 in Jonesboro, IL and he preceded her in death on Jan. 22, 2021.

She is survived by three sons - Jim Keller of Phoenix, AZ, Tom Keller of Hallidayboro, and Steve Keller and wife Crystal of Hallidayboro, three siblings - Joyce Ellis and husband Robert of Murphysboro, Sue Hickman of Alabama, and David Morgan of Illinois, six grandchildren: Emma Teglasi and husband Michael of Connecticut, Rachel Kaufmann and husband Ben of Vermont, Sarah Hale and husband Tyler of Vermont, Blake Keller and wife Paige of Maryland, Nick Keller and wife Katie of Murphysboro, IL and Ethan Keller of Hallidayboro; eight great-grandchildren: Dominic Teglasi, Charlotte Rose Teglasi, Calvin Hale, Chase Hale, Austyn Keller, Beau Keller, Crue Keller, and Nora Kaufmann.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, Richard Morgan and Charles Morgan and three sisters: Betty Leek, Mary Hathaway, and Brenda Migonis.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, August 10, 2023 at the Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin with Rev. Gary Pruitt officiating.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday at the Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin.

Burial will be in the Hallidayboro Cemetery in Hallidayboro, IL.

Friends may make memorials to the Southern Illinois Fall League and will be accepted at the funeral home.

