Pastor Brent Fitzgerald

Sept. 28, 1947 - Oct. 31, 2022

HERRIN — Pastor Brent Fitzgerald, 75, of Herrin, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He was an active member of Christian Life Church, where he previously served as pastor.

He enjoyed traveling with his wife to see their grandkids, taking them fishing, hiking, and on tractor rides. He was physically active - swimming, hiking, and having run 44 marathons.

Brent served as a chaplain at Herrin Hospital for many years and enjoyed serving at Herrin House of Hope. He believed in sowing seeds and reaping a harvest, not just with his home garden, but in the lives of people around him.

Brent was born Sept. 28, 1947, in Herrin, to Phillip and Helen (Hobbs) Fitzgerald. Brent married Cheryl Sanders on Dec. 3, 1971, at the Herrin First Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cheryl Fitzgerald of Herrin; three daughters and sons-in-law: Aundria Fitzgerald of St. Louis, MO, Heather and Terry Adams of Roanoke, VA, and Jessica and Joseph Frederick of Livonia, MI; four grandchildren: Rebekah Joy Adams, Abigail Adams, Xander-Ryne Adams, and Jefferson Frederick; mother, Helen Fitzgerald of Herrin; brother, Scott Fitzgerald of Herrin; numerous nieces and nephews; and grand dog, Bella.

He was preceded in death by his father, Phillip Fitzgerald; and sister, Marcia Fitzgerald.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at Christian Life Church in Herrin with Rev. Steve McKeown and Rev. Ralph Brandon officiating. Visitation will be 5 - 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at the church. Interment will be at Herrin City Cemetery in Herrin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christian Life Church, 1901 North Park Avenue, Herrin, IL, 62948, or to Herrin House of Hope, 816 South 11th Street, Herrin, IL, 62948. For streaming information, go to CLC's Facebook or YouTube page.

To leave a message of condolence or share a story for the family, please visit www.meredithwaddell.com.