 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pastor Oscar L. Burtley Sr.
0 entries

Pastor Oscar L. Burtley Sr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pastor Oscar L. Burtley Sr.

Pastor Burtley

MARION — Pastor Oscar L. Burtley Sr., was born March 16, 1950, in Cairo, and transitioned peacefully Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.

Services to celebrate the life of Pastor Burtley Sr. will commence at 11 in the morning Saturday, Dec. 19, in Refuge Temple Church of God In Christ, 2201 W. Main St., Marion, Illinois. Visitation will be conducted an hour prior to service at the church. CDC regulations will be observed. Pastor Burtley will await the resurrection in the Mounds City National Cemetery, 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.

Final arrangements were entrusted to Perry's Twin City Mortuary Service of Champaign.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News