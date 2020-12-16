Pastor Oscar L. Burtley Sr.

Services to celebrate the life of Pastor Burtley Sr. will commence at 11 in the morning Saturday, Dec. 19, in Refuge Temple Church of God In Christ, 2201 W. Main St., Marion, Illinois. Visitation will be conducted an hour prior to service at the church. CDC regulations will be observed. Pastor Burtley will await the resurrection in the Mounds City National Cemetery, 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.