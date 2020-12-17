BENTON — Pat “Chief” Sipes, 76, passed away Dec. 13, 2020, in the Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was born March 17, 1944, in Novena, New Caledonia to Charles Elmer Sipes and Ghislaine (Gernez) Sipes.

Pat Married Careen Dodd on Nov. 7, 1990. He was a graduate of the class of 1963 Frankfort Community High School. The couple recently celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows.

Pat loved his family and was a very proud father, grandfather, and great-grandfather to a very large family.

He is survived by his wife, Careen; his children, Terri Ann (Sipes) Conway, Tony Sipes, Larry Dawson Jr., wife, Kim, Jeff Dawson and wife, Mindy, Michelle (Dawson) and husband, Dale Doric, Matt Dawson and wife LeAnn; also 14 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; a niece; and nephews. He is also survived by two sisters, Janine Mitchell and Josiane Rioux. He is also survived by very special friend of 73 years, Bob Hindman.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Elmer Sipes and Ghislaine (Gernez) Sipes.

He was a SIU graduate in 1985 with a Master of Science in Education.