BENTON — Pat “Chief” Sipes, 76, passed away Dec. 13, 2020, in the Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
He was born March 17, 1944, in Novena, New Caledonia to Charles Elmer Sipes and Ghislaine (Gernez) Sipes.
Pat Married Careen Dodd on Nov. 7, 1990. He was a graduate of the class of 1963 Frankfort Community High School. The couple recently celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows.
Pat loved his family and was a very proud father, grandfather, and great-grandfather to a very large family.
He is survived by his wife, Careen; his children, Terri Ann (Sipes) Conway, Tony Sipes, Larry Dawson Jr., wife, Kim, Jeff Dawson and wife, Mindy, Michelle (Dawson) and husband, Dale Doric, Matt Dawson and wife LeAnn; also 14 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; a niece; and nephews. He is also survived by two sisters, Janine Mitchell and Josiane Rioux. He is also survived by very special friend of 73 years, Bob Hindman.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Elmer Sipes and Ghislaine (Gernez) Sipes.
He was a SIU graduate in 1985 with a Master of Science in Education.
Pat retired as FCHS teacher after 28 years he also taught at SIU and John A Logan and Rend Lake Collage throughout the years. His goal was to teach and guide his students to be the best that they could be. He created Chief's Kingdom in his classroom for students to learn and to get education but also prepare them for what the world had to provide. His students say he was patient and kind but stern and fair. He taught them to improvise, adapt, and overcome.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, in Parker-Reedy Funeral Home in West Frankfort, with the Rev. Randy Vaughn officiating. Burial will be in Denning Cemetery on Orient Road. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
To learn more of what Pat did throughout his life, he left us with chiefsmemoirs.com. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, it is mandatory that masks be worn and that people socially distance.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.