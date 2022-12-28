Patricia A. Rains-Ellis

Patricia L. Rains-Ellis

1929 - 2022

MURPHYSBORO – Patricia L. Rains-Ellis, age 93 of Murphysboro, passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Fairview Nursing Home, Du Quoin.

She was born Feb. 8, 1929 in Murphysboro to William and Ruth (Rendleman) Rains.

She was a member of the Moose Lodge and the American Legion Post #127 of Murphysboro. She loved playing bingo.

Patricia is survived by her children, Kenneth Tuthill of Dowell; Richard (Sandra) Tuthill of Vergennes; Roney Tuthill of Marion; Steven (Jane Ann) Tuthill of Elkville and Patty Rozella of Columbia, SC; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Wilma Rains of California; Hilda Leslie of DeSoto; Faye Ebersohl of Vergennes; Bill Rains of Murphysboro; Jim Rains of Alto Pass and John Rains of Marion; nieces; nephews; other relatives and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Shirley Parrish; a brother, Roger Rains; daughters-in-law, Tena Tuthill and Rene' Tuthill and two grandsons, Kenneth Joe Lee and Nickolis Ryan Ellis.

Graveside Services for Patricia L. Rains-Ellis will be Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at 1 pm in Tower Grove Cemetery with Pastor Paul Hicks officiating. Interment will follow. Friends and Family are asked to go directly to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged and can be directed to the American Legion Post #127.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home.

To view the obituary and/or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com.