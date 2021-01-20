Patricia Ann Bingaman

Patricia was CNA for many years. She also had worked at Snores Factory in Mounds and Burkharts Factory in Cairo. Some of her favorite things to do were sewing, quilting, painting and watching HGTV. Patricia's family was very important to her and she adored them all. While raised in the Methodist Church in Ullin, she later became a member of the Assembly of God in Cairo. Her Christian faith was important to her and she would give anyone the shirt off her back if they were in need.