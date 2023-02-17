Patricia Ann Davis, age 63, of Marion, IL, passed away at 5:55 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at her home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The visitation will be held at Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 from noon until 2 p.m.

Following the time of visitation, the memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. with Pastor Mark Davis presiding.

Private interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Marion at a later date.

The family has requested, for those who prefer, memorial contributions be directed to "Autism Speaks" and may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit our website at wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.