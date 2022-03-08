Patricia Ann Pence

Feb. 22, 1935 - Feb. 22, 2022

JOHNSTON CITY — Patricia Ann Pence (Pate), 87, of Johnston City, IL, passed away on her birthday Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at home with her loving family by her side.

Pat was born on Feb. 22, 1935, in Weaver, IL. She spent her life amongst several cities in Illinois, including Johnston City and Montgomery. She was united in Marriage to David Pence on Oct. 15, 1975.

Pat leaves to cherish her memories her loving husband David Pence; three children: Lora Sutcliff, Charles Sutcliff and wife Robyn Sutcliff (Prince), Lynn Hardin; her six grandchildren: Stacy Kageff-Davidson and husband William Davidson, Danielle Perruquet, Daniel Hardin, Ryan Hardin, Dylan Sutcliff, Casey Sutcliff; three great-grandchildren: Conin Perruquet, Odin McMillan, Rozlin Hardin and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters, and one brother.

The family will host a celebration of life for friends and family at her home in Johnston City on Sunday, March 6, 2022, 2 - 5 p.m.

Cards may be sent to Southern Cremation and Mortuary Services.