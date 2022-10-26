1938—2022

CARBONDALE — Patricia Anne (Duncan) O’Day, age 84, passed away on Oct. 22, 2022 in Carbondale.

Pat was born on March 17, 1938, in Oelwein, IA, and was adopted as an infant by Delmont “Monte” Duncan and Neola (Stevens) Duncan. Her parents and her brother, Donald “Don” Craig Duncan, all preceded her in death.

Pat is survived by her husband of 61 years, Edward J. O’Day, of Carbondale, children and grandchildren. Daughter Kathleen (O’Day) Pham, and son-in-law Hung Pham live in Miami, FL, and have two children, Ryan Pham, of Atlanta, GA, and Kyle Pham, of Worcester, MA. Son Michael O’Day, resides in Minneapolis, MN, with daughter-in-law Jai O’Day and their children, Keira and Colin O’Day. Son Stephen O’Day, lives in Hatfield, MA, along with daughter-in-law Michelle Mattison, and their children, Grace and Mattie O’Day. Daughter Anne O’Day resides in Vergennes.

Pat spent much of her working life at Southern Illinois University including in the Department of Agribusiness Economics and the School of Medicine. Outside of work she found reading, traveling, and community service important, and those interests were passed on to her family.

Services for Pat will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, at St. Francis Xavier Church, 303 South Poplar Street, in Carbondale. Visitation will start at 9:30 a.m., and the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Masks will be required. The funeral Mass will also be livestreamed on the funeral home website: www.meredithfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Pat’s name to the Church of St. Francis Xavier, the SIU-C Newman Center, Hospice of Southern Illinois, or the Humane Society of Southern Illinois.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements. To leave a story or memory of Pat, visit www.meredithfh.com.