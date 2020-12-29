 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patricia Arlene Moore
0 entries

Patricia Arlene Moore

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MARION — Patricia Arlene Wagoner Moore, 83, of Marion, formerly of Benton, passed away at 9:14 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, in Landmark Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, in Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin with Brother Brandon Abernathy officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Herrin City Cemetery.

Memorial donations are suggested and may be made to the United Pentecostal Church, P.O. Box 178, Johnston City, IL 62951. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 virus and the signing of executive order by the Governor of the State of Illinois, if you are planning on attending the service and/or visitation, facial masks are REQUIRED and customarily accepted social distancing guidelines is encouraged.

For further family information, visit www.meredithwaddell.com.

Patricia Arlene Moore

Moore

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News