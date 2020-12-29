Patricia Arlene Moore

MARION — Patricia Arlene Wagoner Moore, 83, of Marion, formerly of Benton, passed away at 9:14 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, in Landmark Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, in Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin with Brother Brandon Abernathy officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Herrin City Cemetery.

Memorial donations are suggested and may be made to the United Pentecostal Church, P.O. Box 178, Johnston City, IL 62951. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 virus and the signing of executive order by the Governor of the State of Illinois, if you are planning on attending the service and/or visitation, facial masks are REQUIRED and customarily accepted social distancing guidelines is encouraged.

