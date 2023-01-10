Patricia Grimmer

1942 - 2023

CARBONDALE – Patricia Grimmer passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 4, 2023. Her husband of 59 years, Ron, and sons were close by.

Pat was born Jan. 4, 1942 in Des Moines, Iowa to Edwin and Bernice Andresen, and had four siblings: Bud, Ron, Diane, and Linda. At Carthage College in Illinois, Pat met a handsome and kind young math major on a double date with someone else. She and Ron Grimmer were inseparable after that. They were married on Sept. 30, 1963, and she completed her degree at University of Iowa in 1964 where Ron was finishing his PhD.

Pat and Ron moved to Carbondale, Illinois in 1967 for Ron's position in the Math Department at SIU. While raising three boys, she became active in the League of Women Voters and local civil rights causes. During a 1980 sabbatical year in Coventry, England, Pat conducted research on inner-city gifted student education in English school systems and published the results of that study to complete her Master's degree in education at SIU. Summers were spent with the family camping in Pensacola, Florida, along the Current River in Missouri, and fishing in northern Minnesota.

Pat taught American, World, and Honors History, and U.S. Government at Carbondale Community High School from 1978 to 2006. During her teaching career, Pat took students on trips to Washington DC, Europe, and China and won several awards for her innovative teaching, including the prestigious Milken Educator Award. Her students were repeat medalists at the National History Fair in Washington DC. Many of her students were inspired to take up teaching and history as careers.

In 2004, Pat suggested to Ron that they take up early morning walking at the mall for exercise. In 2006, they ran their first half-marathons, and they went on to run half marathons a couple times a year in Memphis, New Orleans, Champaign, and Winnipeg as well as locally. In addition to her travels for teaching and running, Pat and Ron loved traveling to Europe, especially Austria and Italy, for study, sightseeing, and great food. Pat was happiest being Oma to her three grandchildren and at her dinner table, serving a delicious meal that she had cooked for family and friends.

Pat was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church for many years. She is survived by her loving husband Ron, sons Steve (Kristie), Dave (Michelle) and Bob (Angela), and three grandchildren: Grace, Greta, and Erick.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Carbondale. Visitation is from 1-2 p.m.