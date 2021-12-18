Patricia Hewins Sievers

Dec. 24, 1932 - Dec. 12, 2021

CARBONDALE – Patricia Hewins Sievers, 88, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Century Assisted Living Center in Carbondale, IL.

Pat was born on December 24, 1932, to Rodney and Helen (Pierce) Hewins in Freeport, IL. She is survived by her children: Rod Sievers (Bonnie Reisin-Sievers) of Carterville, IL, Holly Cafazzo (Robert Cafazzo) of Taos, NM, and Rebecca Sievers of Brooklyn, NY. Also a grandson; Jacob Sievers of New York, NY; a great-granddaughter, Philippa Sievers of New York, NY; a sister, Barbara Watz of Baileyville, IL, and nephews: Randy and Jayson Watz. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jack Sievers.

Pat moved to Carbondale five years ago to be closer to family after living for some 30 years in LeClaire, IA, where she had many friends. Pat and her family had previously lived in Davenport, IA, Madison, WI, Decatur, GA, and Naperville, IL.

Pat was a proud graduate of Freeport High School, class of 1951, and went on to the University of Iowa where she majored in Art. While attending Iowa, she met her husband, Jack, and they enjoyed 63 years of marriage before his passing in 2016.

Pat was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She was an ice rink manager, a florist, and a Master Gardener. She was most proud of her work as a figure skating coach. Pat and her husband were constant world travelers, visiting many destinations across Europe, Australia, Asia, Africa and South America. Pat and Jack also attended five different Olympic games.

Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery.

A small service for family and friends will be held at a later date.

To leave a story or memory of Pat, visit www.meredithfh.com.