Patricia Maddox

1936 — 2022

MOUNT VERNON - Patricia Maddox, 85, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 5:40 p.m. Aug. 10, 2022 at Mount Vernon Countryside Manor. She was born Dec. 31, 1936 in Mount Vernon to the late Robert and Evelyn (Williams) Guill, Sr. Patricia married Byford Maddox on Oct. 3, 1955 in Hernando, Mississippi. They were blessed with nearly 67 years of marriage.

Patricia is survived by her daughter, Lori Payne and husband, Rod of Mount Vernon; grandchildren, Remington Payne and wife, Macie of Dale, Illinois and Rachel Payne and Rebekah Payne, both of Mount Vernon; great-granddaughter, Josephine Payne of Dale; brother, Robert Guill, Jr. and wife, Connie of Richmond, Virginia; twin sisters, Marian Tennyson and husband, Clyde of Mount Vernon and Marilyn McElhaney of Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.

Patricia was a faithful member of Calvary United Pentecostal Church. She loved church and her family. She was a very talented seamstress. Patricia was very compassionate. She would give the shirt off her back to someone in need. Her loving heart and infectious smile will be deeply missed by all who knew and adored her.

A visitation will be held Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Calvary United Pentecostal Church in Mount Vernon. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with Reverend Steve Edwards officiating. Interment will follow at Richardson Hill Cemetery in Dahlgren, Illinois. Memorials may be made in Patricia's honor to Calvary United Pentecostal Church.

Call Hughey Funeral Home at 618-242-3348 or visit hugheyfh.com for further information.