Patricia "Pat" Covington

June 21, 1946 - July 19, 2023

CARBONDALE – Patricia "Pat" Covington, 77, passed away at Carbondale Memorial Hospital at 5:20 p.m. on July 19, 2023. Born in Mount Vernon, IL on June 21, 1946, she lived in Carbondale as well as Cape Coral, FL. She is survived by her loving partner of nearly 44 years, Shari Rhode, of Murphysboro, IL, and their beloved four-footed kids, Guinny and Teddy; her brother, John S. (Barbara) Covington, Cape Coral, FL; two nephews, Jason Covington and Travis Covington; and her sister-in-law Sue Covington. Her parents, Charles J. Covington and Lois Ellen (Combs) Covington, predeceased her, as did her brother, Joe J. Covington, and nephew, Eric Covington.

Pat's list of accomplishments in her full and extraordinary life is very long. As someone who wore many hats, she was recognized for her leadership skills wherever she went and gave her all to the organizations she supported. In doing so, she leaves behind a legacy of wisdom, compassion, and dedication. Her Bachelor of Arts degree in anthropology was just the beginning of her path of intellectual pursuit and artistic appreciation. She received a Masters of education in 1974 and then a Ph.D. in philosophy in 1981 from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. While inspiring countless students as a professor of art and assistant director of the School of Art at SIU-C, she also maintained memberships in more than a dozen councils and associations, including the Illinois Board of Higher Education Art Association, where she served as Chairman for ten years. She was sought out as a consultant, advisor, and board member by many organizations including the European Business Seminar, Apple Computer in the early 1980s, and the Humanities Council on the John A. Logan Community College Board of Directors. Following her teaching career, Pat changed hats to assistant then associate director of Admissions and Records at SIU-C, until her retirement. Pat loved art, music, and people. Her creative spirit will live on through her paintings, her inspirational leadership, and through memories of the twinkle in her eye as she shared her latest ideas.

Beyond the classroom, Pat was well known for her infectious smile, her kind heart and her generous nature. People would say she never knew a stranger, she was that easy to talk to. She also had an insatiable curiosity about the world and loved to travel. Her adventures took her from Australia to Aruba to South Africa and many places in between. As a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts of America, she was a member of the Board of Directors, numerous committees including the local Shagbark Council as Treasurer, and received a Woman of Distinction Award in 1981. Generous with her time as well as money, she co-created the Covington Entrepreneurial Scholarship at SIU-C, to support young entrepreneurs from Southern Illinois. Most recently, she established with Shari the Covington-Rhode Senior Prize in Art at the College of Fine Arts at the University of New Mexico. May her legacy continue to inspire and guide us to emulate her dedication to knowledge, kindness, and doing good in the world. Her light will forever shine in the hearts of those she touched.

A celebration of Pat's life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

