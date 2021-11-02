 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Patricia "Pat" Fern Williams

  • 0

Patricia "Pat" Fern Williams

ANNA — Patricia "Pat" Fern Williams, age 84 of Anna, died on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

Funeral services will be held at Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Anna at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021 with Doug Bridgeman officiating. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the service hour of 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow the service at the Anna Cemetery. Everyone attending will be required to wear a face covering and observe social distancing guidelines. Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to P.A.W.S. Envelopes will be available at Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Anna.

LEAVE ONLINE CONDOLENCES FOR THE FAMILY, VISIT: www.rendlemanhilemanfh.com

RENDLEMAN & HILEMAN FUNERAL HOME IN ANNA IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Rolls-Royce is producing electric cars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News