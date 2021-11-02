Patricia "Pat" Fern Williams
ANNA — Patricia "Pat" Fern Williams, age 84 of Anna, died on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
Funeral services will be held at Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Anna at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021 with Doug Bridgeman officiating. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the service hour of 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow the service at the Anna Cemetery. Everyone attending will be required to wear a face covering and observe social distancing guidelines. Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to P.A.W.S. Envelopes will be available at Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Anna.
