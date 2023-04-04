Patricia "Pat" Sue Fletcher
Sept. 13, 1939 - April 1, 2023
MARION – Patricia "Pat" Sue Fletcher, age 83, of Marion, IL, passed away after a brief illness on April 1, 2023 at 1:43 a.m. in Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville, IN with her loving family by her side.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL.
The visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 from 9 a.m. until noon at the funeral home.
Following the visitation, the funeral service will be held at noon at the funeral home with Reverend James Slone and Reverend Lance Leeds presiding.
A private interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Marion.
For those who prefer, the family suggests memorial donations be directed to the "Marion Unit 2 Foundation" or "Marion Aldersgate Church" and may be mailed c/o Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion, IL 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.
