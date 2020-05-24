× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Patrick Joseph Harris, 76, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

As per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and no public services will be conducted.

Memorials may be made in Patrick's name to PAWS in Anna or This Able Vet and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements.

For more information, visit www.meredithfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Patrick Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.