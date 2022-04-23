 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patsie Hale Maxwell

Patsie Hale Maxwell

Patsie Hale Maxwell

Aug. 22, 1930 — Oct. 21, 2021

WHEATON, IL — Please join family and friends of Patsie Hale Maxwell for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 30, at 2:00 p.m. at the Unitarian Fellowship, 105 N Parrish Lane, Carbondale, IL.

