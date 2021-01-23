Patsie Ruth Malaer (nee Russell)

Nov. 22, 1927 - Jan. 3, 2021

MARION — Patsie Ruth Malaer (nee Russell) Absent in the body, Present in the Lord, Pat made her final journey home January 3, 2021. She was born November 22, 1927, to Pauline Denham and Noble Russell in Benton, IL. She was raised by her mother, Pauline, and stepfather, Charles Beal.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 47 years, Kenneth; and nephew, Marty Beal.

She is survived by son, Mark Malaer of Orangeburg, SC; daughter, Jane Parker of Harrisburg; granddaughter, Jesse Parker; brother, Larry (Margaret) Beal of Johnston City; sister, Gail (Mark) Terveer of Rock Falls, along with numerous much loved nieces; nephews and their children.

Pat loved her Lord, family and friends. She spent a lifetime caring for her family and friends and then late in life volunteered for Hospice of Southern IL for 15 years.

She passed away in Marion at home surrounded by her family. Graveside services were held at Boner Cemetery, West Frankfort, IL.