Patsy Jo Widdows Keenan

June 22, 1939 - Nov. 20, 2021

CARBONDALE — Patsy Jo (PJ or Gypsy) Widdows Keenan, age 83 of Carbondale, IL, passed away on November 20, 2021, in her adopted home of Mesa, Arizona. Her physical presence will be missed, but her spirit lives on through her family and friends.

She was born in Carbondale, IL, on June 22, 1939, but lived most of her adult life in the Phoenix, AZ, area. During her lifetime she wore many different hats as a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. During her life, she was owner of a ceramic studio, a travel agency and a real estate office. She loved to travel the many places around the world, but kept a special place in her heart for New Orleans. While a woman of many talents, her special talents centered around ceramics, painting, sewing and gardening.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mildred Weaver and Joseph Widdows.

PJ leaves behind two brothers: Warner Widdows and Michael Widdows. She also leaves three children, 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. They are: Angela Fassett (husband Tom and children Christopher and Margret), Gregory Wells (wife Ruthy and children Joseph, Phillip, Thomas and Patricia) and Randall Wells (wife Crystal and children Ezra, Kathleen, Jacob and Sarah). Finally, she leaves behind her good friend and adventurer in arms, Kathy Scheib.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association at Act.alz.org or at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL, 60601