Patsy "Pat" Claudette Jones (nee White)

Jan. 19, 1936 - Jan. 15, 2021

TUCSON, Arizona — Patsy "Pat" Claudette Jones (nee White), 84, formerly of Carterville, Illinois, was called to her heavenly home on January 15, 2021.

Daughter of Bessie and Claude White, she was born January 19, 1936, graduating from Carterville High School in 1953.

In 1954 she married Robert (Bob) Jones, son of Cleo and Oscar Jones of Carterville. A full obituary can be found at www.adairfuneralhomes.com