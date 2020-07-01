CARTERVILLE — Paul Dean "P.D." McCamish, 85, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Phase 4 Restore Guidelines will be in effect.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2, in Riggin-Pillatsch and Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, with Pastor Cody Knapik officiating. Burial with military rites will be in Little Flock Cemetery in Carterville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gum Drops or to the Carterville American Legion Post.
P.D. was born May 9, 1935, in Pinckneyville, to Paul "Buck" and LaDora (Decker) McCamish.
He was a graduate of Carterville High School.
He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army as a Sergeant in the 122nd Signal Battalion at Fort Benning, Georgia.
He married Alma Jean Davis in Phoenix City, Alabama, on July 14, 1961, and together they shared 59 wonderful years.
In 1962, they moved to Oak Lawn, where he worked for the USPS and Neptune Moving Company. Later, in 1969, they returned home to Carterville. P.D. worked for Selmier Peerless for 20 years, then at SIU as a lamper for 15 years, retiring in 2004.
P.D. was a faithful member of Crainville Baptist Church and also a member of the Carterville Boat and Yacht Club.
No matter the activity or sport his grandchildren were involved in, P.D. was always present and supportive.
He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan most of his life, but attended the 2011 Cardinal World Series Game 6!
P.D. was an outdoorsman who enjoyed duck, goose and deer hunting, as well as fishing. He also enjoyed playing dominoes, woodworking, gardening, and working puzzles in his spare time.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Alma McCamish; daughters, Kim (Mike) Bernardoni, Diana (Ron) Mann and Tammy Wisinski; grandchildren, Courtney (Derek) Cravins, Lyndsey (Joseph) McCann, Callie (Greg) Aarons, Logan (Peyton) Mann, Cody Bernardoni, Trendon McCamish, Kylee Krenzelak, Colin and Cameron Wisinski; great-grandchildren, Avery, Anniston, Harper, Daphne, Reese and Hayes; his beloved McCamish Clan; sisters-in-law, Carol (Gib) Foley, Ellen Lee, Dorothy Wright, Shirley Davis and Kathie Davis; brother-in-law, Bill Davis; very special neighbors and friends, William Beers, Holly Having, Foster and Finley.
P.D. was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother; brothers-in-law, Tom and Donnie Davis, Frank Wright, and Carl Lee; and sister-in-law, Barbara Davis.
For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.