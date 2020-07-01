× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARTERVILLE — Paul Dean "P.D." McCamish, 85, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Phase 4 Restore Guidelines will be in effect.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2, in Riggin-Pillatsch and Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, with Pastor Cody Knapik officiating. Burial with military rites will be in Little Flock Cemetery in Carterville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gum Drops or to the Carterville American Legion Post.

P.D. was born May 9, 1935, in Pinckneyville, to Paul "Buck" and LaDora (Decker) McCamish.

He was a graduate of Carterville High School.

He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army as a Sergeant in the 122nd Signal Battalion at Fort Benning, Georgia.

He married Alma Jean Davis in Phoenix City, Alabama, on July 14, 1961, and together they shared 59 wonderful years.