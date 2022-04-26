Paul Eugene Crader
WEST FRANKFORT, IL — Paul Eugene Crader, 89, of West Frankfort, IL, passed away Thursday April 21, 2022, in Helia Healthcare – West Frankfort, IL at 8:25 p.m..
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday April 27, 2022, in Union Funeral Home – West Frankfort, IL with David Mitchell officiating. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery – Carbondale, IL. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. prior to the service.
Condolences of sympathy: www.unionfh.com.
