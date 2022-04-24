 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paul Eugene Crader

  • 0

Paul Eugene Crader

WEST FRANKFORT, IL — Paul Eugene Crader, 89, of West Frankfort, IL, passed away on Thursday April 21, in Helia Healthcare – West Frankfort, IL at 8:25 p.m..

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday April 27, in Union Funeral Home – West Frankfort, IL with David Mitchell officiating. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery – Carbondale, IL. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. prior to the service.

Condolences of sympathy: www.unionfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What happened in Week 9 of Russia’s assault on Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News