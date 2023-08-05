Nov. 9, 1930—July 30, 2023
WEST FRANKFORT, IL – Paul Glen Wilburn, aged 92 years, was born near the Deering #18 mine outside of West Frankfort, Illinois, to Audie and Edna Williams Wilburn on Nov. 9, 1930.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Caldwell Baptist Church located on the Deering Road. Pastors Richard Wakefield and Mike Cash will officiate. Burial will follow at Mount Zion Cemetery south of Thompsonville, Illinois, where many of his family and ancestors lie. Friends may call at Parker-Reedy Funeral Home – West Frankfort, Illinois, Saturday, Aug. 5 from 5 p.m.—8 p.m. or at the church on Sunday, Aug. 6 from 12:30 p.m.—2 p.m.
