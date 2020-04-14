Paul H. Rubach
PERCY – Paul H. Rubach, 92, of Percy, passed away at 1:33 a.m., Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the Memorial Hospital in Chester. Arrangements are pending at the Wilson's Funeral Home in Steeleville.

