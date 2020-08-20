Paul McGee

You have permission to edit this article.
MARION – Paul Laverne McGee, 97, passed away at 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at his residence.

Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin with Rev. Don Colson officiating. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in rural Carbondale with military graveside rites conducted by the Herrin American Legion Post No. 645, Carterville American Legion Post No. 347, and Baker-Ladd V. F. W. Post No. 1567. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

