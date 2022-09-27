Paul Newell Caldwell

1927 - 2022

LINCOLN, NB — In the predawn hours of Sept. 8, Paul Newell Caldwell passed away peacefully at the age of 95 in the presence of family members in Lincoln Nebraska. He was born on Feb. 13, 1927 to Isaac (a businessman, missionary, and pastor) and Esther Caldwell (a teacher and school principal) in Marne, Iowa. Paul was the youngest of six children, and benefited from mentoring by elder siblings Sam, Margaret, Marion, Gordon, and Ruth.

Paul came of age following his father Isaac's Methodist and Presbyterian pastoral service at churches in a Marne, IA (1927), Osceola, IA (1929), Hannah City, IA (1932), and Belvedere, IL (1939). From an early age Paul developed a keen interest in science, asked questions beyond the textbooks, and designed a perpetual motion machine in grade school. As a teenager, given a teacher shortage created by the war effort, Paul's high school principal asked him to teach mathematics to his classmates in Belvedere.

As a senior in 1945, Paul passed the USN Eddy Test (for electronic technicians), joined the U.S. Navy, and reported for training at the Great Lakes Naval Base in Chicago. After the war he attended Houghton College and graduated from Wheaton College in 1949. Graduate study in Physics at Michigan State University and in Theology at New York Biblical Seminary provided the hybrid foundation that Paul would explore for the next seven decades.

After starting his career at Lear Jet in 1951, Paul Caldwell met his wife Ruth Thornton in St. Louis, MO at a conference in 1952. They were married in St. Louis on January 3, 1953. During the 1950s, Ruth had four children (Stephen, John, Robert, and James). The family relocated to the town of Carterville in rural Southern Illinois in 1960, when Paul accepted a tenure-line faculty position at SIU. Mark, their fifth son, was born and raised there. Believing that good teaching meant mixing theory and practice, Paul served as a consulting electrical engineer to several corporations while in Illinois. He enjoyed competing in SIU's faculty bowling league, and loved sports (especially the St. Louis Cardinals). Paul eventually became department chair at SIU, before accepting an overseas contract with USAID in 1980. Paul was active in civic, educational and church activities in Southern Illinois during these years, before he and Ruth worked three years in Nepal in the 1980s. They both retired in 1987, returning to live in Southern Illinois in 1999, before relocating to Hastings Nebraska in 2014. Paul continued to ask questions and write prolifically about math, science and meaning even until late in life.

Paul chose, as a young man, to follow a life directed by high ideals: faith, family, learning-and-teaching, serving. Fatherhood, church leadership and career choices followed from his ideals naturally and freely. He had lasting influence as a teacher, university professor and mentor at SIU and, internationally, over three years in Kathmandu (first with USAID, then with United Mission to Nepal). Paul showed how the richest teaching comes from one's own experience gained in life and work. By continuing to practice in a wide variety of fields, his teaching remained relevant to both younger undergraduate students and older professionals alike. He passed along to many — including his sons and grandchildren — the great satisfaction of that "spark" in the classroom when students gain new insights by seeing things in a new light. Paul never acknowledged his lasting legacy as an educator, yet his students, many who overcame economic hardship, nevertheless expressed their appreciation for the ways that the he "cared enough to share his own life with students that needed something." Many echoed how Professor Caldwell "changed my life." Paul always sought common ground with anyone he met, eager to start conversations, even with strangers, that might go on endlessly. He modeled a life-of-the-mind that was connected to spiritual and existential matters. Paul's story-telling built on a rich cross-cultural heritage from his parents, to which he added his own novel perspectives. Despite childhood challenges, Paul was able to integrate his love for science, religion and sports, and was always eager to share stories of hope and grace in a way that included others. Like Ruth, Paul valued diversity of thought and background. The couple actively pursued ecumenical work and interfaith dialogue wherever they lived. Paul often deemed his marriage a "standup comedy act," in which he played the "straight man" to setup Ruth, who delivered the laugh-lines ("to set me straight"). With Paul pondering solutions to life's problems out loud, and Ruth bringing perspective through joy and laughter, the couple lived a full life together.

Paul is the last in his generation of the Caldwell family. He is survived by and will be greatly missed by his sons Stephen (Pam), John (Thekla), Robert (Noelle), James (Barbara), and Mark (Julia). Many of his 14 grandchildren, and his 26 great-grandchildren carry on Paul's mission to "connect the dots," and his spirit and sense of discovery and exploration.

A memorial to publicly honor Paul will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Dickson Valley Camp, 8250 Finnie Rd., Newark, IL 60541.