Paul Warren Yadro, Sr.
WEST FRANKFORT — Paul Warren Yadro, Sr., age 88, departed this world for a greater one at 12:38 a.m. on June 8, 2022, in the very house he was born in—and which he made his treasured home—with his son, daughter, and steadfast wife by his side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the St. John's Catholic Church in West Frankfort with Rev. Dr. Eusebius Mbidoaka officiating. Interment will be in the St. John's Catholic Cemetery in West Frankfort. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Union Funeral Home-West Frankfort from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Military rites will be accorded by the American Legion Post 1961 of Orient.
