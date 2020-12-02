CARTERVILLE — Paul Wayne Howerton, 80, of Marion, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Memorial Hospital in Carbondale. He always claimed Carterville as his home.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Christian Covenant Fellowship in Carterville, with the Rev. Ralph Brandon officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Carterville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, at the church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required.

Paul was born Feb. 2, 1940, in Crainville, to Harley and Annie Jane (Matthews) Howerton.

He married Margery Smith on Aug. 16, 1959, in Carterville. They shared 61 wonderful years together.

He is survived by his wife, Marge Howerton of Marion; daughters, Stacy Greenlee of Carterville and Gayle Campbell (Andrea Rowe) of Jacksonville, Florida; sons, Kent Howerton of Marion, Kevin (Bonnie) Howerton of Carterville, and Jeff (Yasuko) Howerton of Marion; grandchildren, Sean (Carol) Greenlee, Wes Campbell, Kyle (Courtney) Howerton, Lyndsay Greenlee, Ben Campbell, Sarah (Ben) Craft, Dana Greenlee, Madison Howerton, Delaney Howerton, Charlie Howerton, Kazuma Howerton, Ellyette Howerton, Shoma Howerton; great-grandchildren, Claire Greenlee, Kylee Craft, Luke Greenlee, and Natalie Craft; several cousins; and many dear friends.