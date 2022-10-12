Pauline Marie Jennings

Feb. 18, 1928 - Sept. 30, 2022

CENTERVIEW, MO — Pauline Marie Jennings, age 94, passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at her home in Centerview, MO.

Pauline was born Feb. 18, 1928, to Henry Oscar and Olivia Elizabeth (Uhley) Fries in Herrin. She married Carl Houston Jennings on March 28, 1943, and they had seven children.

She is survived by five children; Sandra Jennings-Johnson and husband Ralph of DeKalb, Bradley Jennings and wife Toni of Golconda, Kevin Jennings of Golconda, Wendy Worden and husband Kevin of Molalla, OR, and Daralyn (Dee Dee) Jennings-Jones and husband Will of Centerview, MO; 20 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, 21 great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Daralyn Sheppard of Marion; and many nieces and nephews.

Pauline was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Carl (Tick) Jennings; daughters: Shelby Jennings and Pamela Jennings Bean; her parents; and eight siblings: Walter Fries, Bill Fries, Henry (Hank) Fries, Clarence Fries, Lucille Watson, Juanita Riggs, Ruby Alene Fozzard, and Robert August Fries.

She retired from Allen Industries in Herrin in 1984. After retiring, she worked at the Job Corp and Golden Circle in Golconda, and volunteered as a tutor at Pope County Elementary school. She also learned to paint with oil and created many beautiful paintings. She became a member of Dixon Springs Baptist Church in 2002.

Pauline was known for her selflessness and commitment, not only to family, but to friends and strangers alike. Her quick wit, hugs, and Divinity candy will be greatly missed.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 2427 State HWY 148, Zeigler.