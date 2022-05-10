Pauline Marie (Morber) Newberry

October 12, 1932 - May 7, 2022

Pauline Marie (Morber) Newberry, of Anna, formerly of Dongola, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the age of 89 years old.

Marie was the oldest daughter, born October 12, 1932, to George E. Morber and Mary P. Born Morber Jones. She was united in marriage to Collin E. Newberry on October 10, 1949, in Piggot, Arkansas. They were blessed with three children, Ron, Karen, and Steve.

In her lifetime, she played many roles. A great Mom, Granny, Aunt, and Sister and would always help anyone that was in need. She was of the Baptist faith and lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Ullin.

Her career consisted of being a stay-at-home mom for many years. She ventured out and began a career at Choate Mental Health in Anna, where she later retired. After retirement, she became a full time Granny (a true blessing for all), cake baker, and babysitter. She was a lifetime member of the Anna Moose Lodge/ Women of the Moose.

Marie is survived by a sister, Neva (Morber) Cook of Milan, IL; brother-in-law, Roger (Dolly) Newberry of Cobden; a daughter, Karen (Marvin) Sperry of Dongola; a son, Steve Newberry of Dongola; grandchildren: Candice (Adam) Sauerbrunn of Cobden, Casey Newberry of Grantsburg, Nathan Newberry of Anna, Megan (Leah) Sperry-Brown of Anna, Dustin Newberry of Chicago, Tyson Newberry of Dongola, and Zoey Newberry of Dongola; great-grandchildren: Dylan (Merandia) Barker of Cuba, MO, Justin (Emmilee) Barker of Anna, Garrett (Hannah) Barker of Alto Pass, Seth Barker of Anna, Rhylee Sauerbrunn of Cobden, Ramsie Sauerbrunn of Cobden, Brody Newberry of Vienna, Lyndsey Newberry of Vienna, Gabby Newberry of Anna, Nolan Newberry of Anna, Camron Sperry of Anna, and Candria Rogers of Anna; a host of nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Morber; her husband, Collin; son, Ron; two grandsons, Billy Johnson and Chad Burnett; a great-grandson, Kyle Eugene Kissiar.

The family would like to thank the staff at Integrity Healthcare of Anna and Southern Illinois Hospice for caring for and loving her.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Crain Funeral Home in Anna with Rev. Clint Nale officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Crain Funeral Home in Anna and again on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place following the service at Casper Church Cemetery.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be made to Southern Illinois Hospice or Alzheimer's Association, Marion, IL chapter.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Funeral Home, Anna-Jonesboro.