MARION — Pauline Norman, 84, passed away at 5:05 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in The Anchor of The Voyage Senior Living in Marion, surrounded by love.

Pauline was born June 20, 1936, in Johnston City, the daughter of Paul and Sylvia (Robertson) Dascotte.

After graduating high school, she worked for the E. Blankenship and Co., in Marion before marriage.

She married Gene S. Norman on Nov. 9, 1957, in Johnston City at the Washington Avenue Baptist Church where she was baptized. Together they shared more than 60 years of marriage.

She co-founded Norman's Carpet with her husband as a bookkeeper and specialist in flooring and window and wall coverings.

She joined her husband in attending the First Church of God (Anderson affiliation). She served many roles including The Women's Missionary Society, Bible School, Monday night visitation, but her most cherished position was as a Sunday School teacher. She was also a master cook for the workers on several mission trips to Central America for Project Partner in Christ.

She served on the board for the Salvation Army and collected annual donations in her neighborhood for the March of Dimes.