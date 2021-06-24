Pauline Regis
CHRISTOPHER - Pauline Regis, 99, of Christopher, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Delmar Gardens South in St Louis, MO.
Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the St Andrews Catholic Church in Christopher, IL with Father Eusebius Mbidoaka officiating.
Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. at the Church. Burial will be at St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery in Royalton, IL.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery or to Brightfocus Foundation, a foundation for Alzheimer's disease and Macular Degeneration at www.brightfocus.org.
For a full obituary, go to our website www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.
