CARTERVILLE — Pearl Stearns, age 100, of Carterville, IL, formerly of Marion, IL, passed away peacefully at 6:40 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Heartland Regional Medical Center of Marion.

The visitation will be on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, located at 401 West Union Street, in Marion, IL. Following the time of visitation, the funeral service will be at 1 p.m. with Dr. Bob Dickerson presiding. Interment will follow next to her husband, in Boskeydell Cemetery located south of Carbondale, IL.

The family requests that any memorial contributions be given to the "First Baptist Church." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial envelopes will be available at the church and funeral home.

