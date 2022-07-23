 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Peggy Ann Kimmel

  • 0
Peggy Ann Kimmel

Peggy Ann Kimmel

ZEIGLER — Peggy Ann Kimmel, April 14, 1934 - July 18, 2022.

Funeral service at 11 a.m., Monday, July 25, 2022 at the Church of Christ at Minor in Zeigler. Burial will follow in Zeigler City Cemetery.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church.

Vantrease-Pyle Funeral Home in Zeigler is entrusted with the arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News