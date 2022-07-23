Peggy Ann Kimmel
ZEIGLER — Peggy Ann Kimmel, April 14, 1934 - July 18, 2022.
Funeral service at 11 a.m., Monday, July 25, 2022 at the Church of Christ at Minor in Zeigler. Burial will follow in Zeigler City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church.
Vantrease-Pyle Funeral Home in Zeigler is entrusted with the arrangements.
