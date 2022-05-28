Peggy Jean Smoot

MARION — Peggy Jean Smoot, age 81, of Marion, IL, passed away at 8:48 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at her home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Herrin City Cemetery.

Those wishing to attend the service should gather at the cemetery prior to 11:00 a.m. The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to either or both; "Hospice of Southern Illinois" and/or "American Cancer Society." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959.

For complete information or to leave an online condolence of memory please visit our website at https://www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.