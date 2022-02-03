Peggy S. Shryock

March 28, 1938 - Jan. 31, 2022

MILLSTADT — Peggy S. Shryock, nee McSpadden, 83, of Millstadt, IL, formerly of Energy, IL, born Mar. 28, 1938, in Herrin, IL, died on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Oak Hill Nursing Home, Waterloo, IL.

Mrs. Shryock was a proud mother and grandmother and a devoted wife to her beloved "Ronnie." She loved her family selflessly and was loved in return. Peggy was an adored bus driver for Harmony-Emge-Ellis District #175 for 28-years. She carried her "precious cargo" safely, stayed with her children until parents returned from work, occasionally pulled teeth, and always gave a comforting hug. Peggy was a member of First Christian Church in Belleville, IL, for over 54-years. Besides teaching Sunday school and VBS, she was known for her extraordinary baking skills, especially her cherry pies. Peggy fiercely loved her "sissy" Doris; they shared a love of God, strong values, and a connection to family that few get to experience. She will be missed!

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of 52-years, Ronald G. Shryock, whom she married on Mar. 28, 1959, in Energy, IL, and who died on May 24, 2011; her father, Paul F. McSpadden; her mother, Jewell, nee Haney, Baker; her mother-in-law, Iris Dean Shryock; a step-brother, Donald Baker; a step-sister, Peggy Killman; and a brother-in-law, Douglas Elliott.

Surviving are her three sons: Stephen (Renee) Shryock of Mascoutah, IL, Matthew Shryock of Troy, IL, and John Shryock of Millstadt, IL; a daughter, Rebekah McGarrity of Millstadt, IL; five grandchildren: Jacqueline Reed, Meghan and Micheal McGarrity, Sydney Shryock, and Keaton Shryock; a sister, Doris Elliott of Energy, IL; and nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to First Christian Church, Belleville, IL.

Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.

Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, from George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Doug Hargrave officiating.

Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Tower Heights Cemetery, West Frankfort, IL.