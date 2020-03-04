Peggy Walter

ANNA — Peggy Nimmo Walter was born on Aug. 19, 1924 in Union County to Muriel and Ray Nimmo, and departed this life on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her home.
Her husband, Adolph W. Walter III; a sister, Betty Jo Wilkins; a brother, Howard Nimmo; and her parents, preceded her in death.
Visitation will be at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, April 6, in Family Life Center of Anna United Methodist Church. Memorial services will follow at 1 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Private inurnment will follow in the Anna Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Anna United Methodist Church or Hospice of Southern Illinois. Envelopes will be available at the Church or at Crain Funeral Home.
