Penny Gary Pullen

Penny Gay Pullen

CARBONDALE – Penny Gay Pullen, 61 of Carbondale passed away Jan. 18, 2023 following a short illness.

Penny is survived by her wife, Kim Doerfler, her mother, Kay Ivitts, mother-in-law, Irma Doerfler, brother Dwayne (Amy), sister Joy (Tracy), brother-in-law Todd (Julie), nephews Stephen, Scotty, Trey, Chase, Josh and Jack and her substantial friend family.

She was preceded in death by her brother Tony.

Penny was employed as a home health Registered Nurse for Residential Home Health and served hundreds of patients throughout the southern Illinois area.

A celebration of Penny's life will be held at First Christian Church, 306 W. Monroe St. Carbondale on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Care Animal Shelter.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements. For more information and to read the full obituary, visit www.meredithfh.com.