GREENFIELD - Perry Lee Jacoby, 87, of Greenfield, IL, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021. He was born August 30, 1933, in Du Quoin, IL, to Samuel and Lina (Jeremiah) Jacoby. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Jacoby, his parents, five sisters, and his brother.

He is survived by his three children; Wendy (Kevin) Lawwill of Mount Sterling, KY, Larry (Laura) Jacoby of Greenfield, IL, and Jon (Sandy) Jacoby of Concord, IL; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Per his wishes, cremation rights have been accorded with no public services to be held. A small, private family service will be held at a later date.