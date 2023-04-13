Pete Golio

March 9, 1924 - April 9, 2023

WEST FRANKFORT — Pete Golio, age 99, of West Frankfort passed away at 2:36 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Helia Health Care of Benton.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stone Funeral Home, 1201 East Poplar Street, West Frankfort, IL. The visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 16 at the funeral home. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023. Interment will follow in Denning Cemetery of West Frankfort, IL.

The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made payable to "St. Jude Children's Research Hospital." Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the church and funeral home.

Military honors will be accorded at the graveside by members of American Legion Post No. 1961 of Orient, IL and American Legion Post No. 177 of Zeigler, IL and members of the United States Navy Funeral Honors Detail.

